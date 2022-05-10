American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $7.30 on Monday, hitting $230.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $229.03 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

