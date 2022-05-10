American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.53. 30,820,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,101,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.