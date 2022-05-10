American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 84,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,441. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

