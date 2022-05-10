American Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,343 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,439,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,229. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $371.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

