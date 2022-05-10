American Planning Services Inc. Takes $4.45 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 3.9% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,050,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,343,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

