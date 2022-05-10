American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $6.34 on Tuesday, reaching $224.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day moving average of $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

