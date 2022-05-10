American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. American Well’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMWL opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. American Well has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $26,894.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $6,209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

