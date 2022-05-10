American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. American Well’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AMWL opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. American Well has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $6,209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
About American Well (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
