America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,315. The company has a market cap of $537.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

