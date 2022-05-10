AmerisourceBergen (ABC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00.

4/16/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

4/8/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – AmerisourceBergen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $160.00.

ABC stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.70. 52,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,747. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

