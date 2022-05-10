AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.44.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

