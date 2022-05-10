Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.
About Amex Exploration (Get Rating)
