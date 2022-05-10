Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

