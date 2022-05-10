Amia Capital LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Amia Capital LLP lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amia Capital LLP owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,860,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 46,301,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,984,207. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

