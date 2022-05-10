Amia Capital LLP Invests $1.30 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Twitter comprises 0.2% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 3.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,821. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,655,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,388,301. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 203.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

