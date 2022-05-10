Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 163,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,727. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36,425.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

