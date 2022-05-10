AMLT Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. AMLT has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $450.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,349.27 or 0.99968619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00107858 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

