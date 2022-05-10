Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

ADI stock opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

