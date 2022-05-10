Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $32.54. 24,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

