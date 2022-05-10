Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $20,747,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 179,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

