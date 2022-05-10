Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Gladstone Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of GLAD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $398.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
