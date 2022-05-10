Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Gladstone Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 292,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $398.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.