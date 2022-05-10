Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 130,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.