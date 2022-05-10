Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 130,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

