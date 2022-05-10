Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.10). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 147.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

