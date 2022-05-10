Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.06 Million

Brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) to announce $187.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the highest is $187.60 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,806. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.