Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $406.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.28 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $313.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 2,186,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,978. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

