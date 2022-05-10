Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.99. ITT reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

ITT stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.