Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will announce $4.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.92 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ORTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 259,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,523. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

