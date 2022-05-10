Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

SHAK stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,071,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

