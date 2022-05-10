Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.15 Million

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) to announce $140.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,321. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

