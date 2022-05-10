Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $32.80 million. Docebo posted sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $146.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.81 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

DCBO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 17,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,155. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.