Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will post $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.65 billion and the highest is $8.80 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $37.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.21. 44,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

