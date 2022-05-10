Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Dover posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.79. 14,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,154. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39. Dover has a one year low of $130.53 and a one year high of $184.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

