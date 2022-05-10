Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $23.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNS traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,957. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.