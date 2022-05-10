Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after buying an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 122,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

