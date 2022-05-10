Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.87 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 9,235,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,876. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.