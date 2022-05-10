Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $84.50

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.12. 1,781,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,865. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

