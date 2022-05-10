Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,662.14

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,662.14 ($20.49).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($21.88) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.58) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.08) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 876.50 ($10.81). 246,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,235.20. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 865 ($10.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($19.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 37 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($28,825.05). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,685.49). Insiders purchased a total of 43,331 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,547 over the last ninety days.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

