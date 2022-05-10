Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $38.00

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 168,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,594. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

