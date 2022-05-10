Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $17.27

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 11,574,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,833. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

