Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $16.00

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $89,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 402,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.