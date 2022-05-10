Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $198.86

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.14.

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 565,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $121.93 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

