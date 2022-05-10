Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Price Target at GBX 1,729.75

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($21.33).

SSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON:SSE traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,804.50 ($22.25). 1,455,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,270. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,431.50 ($17.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,890 ($23.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,744.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,657.28. The stock has a market cap of £19.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

