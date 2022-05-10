AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 11,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 218,333 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $638.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AnaptysBio by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

