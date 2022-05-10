Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 285,867 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4,531.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 907,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

