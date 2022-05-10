Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. 78,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,575. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.