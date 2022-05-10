Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $39.76. 36,263,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,614,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

