Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $34,573,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 138,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 63,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.53. The company had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.06. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

