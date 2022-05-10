Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.03. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

