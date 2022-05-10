Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. 715,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,293. The stock has a market cap of $279.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

