Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $53.56 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Burlington Stores worth $53,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE BURL traded down $8.08 on Monday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,144. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $239.86.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.30.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.