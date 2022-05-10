Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1,969.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,845 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after acquiring an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 2,685,038 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.